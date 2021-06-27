LESSIE E. LANHAM, 80, of Charleston, WV, passed away on June 24, 2021 at Dunbar Center. Born June 7, 1941 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Celia Good Walker.
In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Mose" Lanham and her nephew, Thomas W. Walker.
Lessie is survived by her sisters, Ruby H. Fisher of Charleston, Ellen Fisher of Charleston, and Dollie M. (Orville) Walker of Charleston; nieces, Elizabeth A. Wehrle of Charleston and Debbie (Tom) McDaniel of Charleston; nephews, Jack (Ann) Lanham of Summersville, WV, David (Linda) Francisco of Sissonville, WV and Paul Flowers of Charleston, and her great-nephew, Jordan T. Wehrle.
Burial will be held privately for the family at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Pocatalico. Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
