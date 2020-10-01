LESSIE M. YOUNG, 95, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 30, 2020 around 2 a.m. She suffered from Dementia and God was merciful by taking her home at this time. She was a member of Grapevine Chapel Church for about 84 years. She gave her heart to the Lord at 13 and has loved going to church and singing ever since. She also attended the Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle since moving to Dunbar.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Connie (Keith) Whitten of Cross Lanes; grandson Anthony (Jamie) Baldwin of Kanawha City; granddaughters, Shayla Baldwin of FL and Toni Jan Baldwin of Winfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Emory Young; daughters, Mary Ann Young and Judy Sue Young; parents, Virgil and Mary Baldwin and sisters, Nora Smithson and Pearl Baldwin.
The family would like to thank the WV Central Aging and Riverside Nursing Home for being so good to Lessie, and a very special thanks to Noma Roberts of Cross Lanes for loving and caring for Mom for the last year. Thanks for all the prayers for us during this time. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, October 2, at Sissonville Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Tom Price, officiating. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com