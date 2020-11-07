Lester Canterbury

LESTER MAXWELL "BUD" CANTERBURY, 92 of Charleston passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
Bud was born in Charleston on December 21, 1927 to the late Lester Orville & Madeline Lawrence Canterbury. He was retired from Pennzoil with thirty plus years of service and a US Navy Veteran.
Bud loved to work in his rose garden and loved to work and make beautiful items with wood.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Wilma, Bill and Christine.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Darlena Casdorph Canterbury; daughters, Jane (Alfred) Igo of Williamstown and Joan (Jim) Brodt of Clover; son, Michael Canterbury of Charleston; sister, Mary C. Cales of Parkersburg; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday November 9, at Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating. The funeral procession will depart at 10:30 a.m., on Monday from Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden for the cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
