LESTER GARDNER, JR., 74, of Calvin, W.V., entered the arms of our Lord on January 30, 2022, following a struggle with cancer.
He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 21 years, Glenda; siblings Brenda Tincher of Crawley, W.V. and Gerald Gardner of Renton, Washington; children: Tammy O'Dell (Michael) of Kitty Hawk, N.C.; Jeremy Wilson (Anjany) of Harpenden, England; and son-in-law Zach Johnson of Lerona, W.V.; Grandchildren: Kaitlin O'Dell, Kainan Weaver (Gracelyn), Andrew O'Dell, Lauren Merrick (T.H.), Jill O'Dell, and Niam Wilson. Great grandchildren: Kam Mullins, Mason Weaver, and Maylee Weaver; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lester was pre-deceased by his parents, Lester and Irene Gardner; siblings Gene Dillard, Bill Gardner, Linda Seabolt, Roger Gardner; wife Phyllis Davis Gardner; and daughter Mary Ann Johnson.
He was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, a retired coal miner, and a life-long member of the United Mine Workers of America. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
A private celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
The family requests any memoriam to Lester's life be in the support of Hospice of Southern West Virginia, P.O. Box 1472, Beckley, WV 25802 (info@hospiceofsouthernwv.org).