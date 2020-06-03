LESTER LEE KIMBLER, 79, of Danville, passed away Saturday at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wed. June 3 at the Kimbler Family Cemetery on Brown's Branch Rd. in Danville. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Funerals Today, Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Barker, Dora Mae - 1 p.m., Emmons Freewill Baptist Church, Alum Creek.
Flowers, Janet Elyse - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Grose, Abbie Karen - 11 a.m., Grose Family Cemetery, Harrison.
Jelacic, Robert Lee - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston; also streaming live, contact close family member.
Kimbler, Lester Lee - 11 a.m., Kimbler Family Cemetery, Danville.
King, Alex Cameron - 11 a.m., Cox Cemetery, Birch River.
Smith, Myrtle Lee - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden; also streaming live, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook.