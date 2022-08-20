LESTER S. DAVIS, 91, of South Charleston, passed away on August 17, 2022. As a young child, Lester lived in Crab Orchard where his family operated a restaurant, later moving to the Charleston area.
He graduated from Sissonville High School, then served his country as an airplane mechanic in the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1953 with a rank of Staff Sergeant. He worked for C&P Telephone Company and retired from AT&T as a systems technician. For many years, Lester and his wife, Helen, enjoyed traveling the U.S. and Canada in their Airstream with the Wally Byam Caravan Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orin G. and Irene Stroud Davis; Wife of 64 years, Helen Berry Davis; sister, Mary Ellen Forrester.
Lester is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Carol Davis of Tornado; daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Brian Adkins of Scott Depot; daughter, Anne Keller of Charleston; grandsons, Bradford and Orin Davis, Nick and Brett Adkins, and Samuel Keller; great-grandson, Tiegan Davis.
A Graveside Service to Honor the Life of Lester will be held at 3:15 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Goshen Church Cemetery, in Kenna, WV. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, August 21, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to HospiceCare of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.