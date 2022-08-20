Thank you for Reading.

Lester S. Davis
LESTER S. DAVIS, 91, of South Charleston, passed away on August 17, 2022. As a young child, Lester lived in Crab Orchard where his family operated a restaurant, later moving to the Charleston area.

He graduated from Sissonville High School, then served his country as an airplane mechanic in the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1953 with a rank of Staff Sergeant. He worked for C&P Telephone Company and retired from AT&T as a systems technician. For many years, Lester and his wife, Helen, enjoyed traveling the U.S. and Canada in their Airstream with the Wally Byam Caravan Club.

