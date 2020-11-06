LESTER WESLEY HAYNES, 88, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Charleston, WV.
He was born March 26, 1932 in Charleston, WV, son of the late Marvin and Susie (Flint) Haynes. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by, the love of his life, Virginia Mae (Fisher) Haynes; Brothers; Fred Haynes, Harold Haynes, Charles Haynes, Franklin Haynes, Marvin Haynes Jr.; sisters, Mae Shinault, Helen Holt, Mary Young, Loraine Knotts, and Gladys Haynes.
Lester was an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was active duty, in Europe, for a year and a half. He was very proud to serve his country from 1951-1955.
After Lester served his country, he became a self-employed contractor for Haynes and Haynes Builders until 1980. He then worked for Inventory Control for the State of West Virginia and retired in the late 1990s.
When he wasn't spending time with his family, he was in Charleston at the Kanawha County Public Library, State capital complex or at the Charleston Town Center. He loved history, loved to travel and absolutely loved West Virginia University.
He is survived by his sister Betty Barnett of Kenna, W.V.; daughters, Connie (Mike) Haynes of South Charleston, W.V. and Cindy Whitley of Alum Creek, W.V.; sons, Sonny (Melba) Haynes of Newark, D.E., Danny (Tracy) Haynes of Hurricane, W.V., Mark (Pam) Haynes of Charleston, W.V., and Timmy Haynes of South Charleston, W.V. Lester had 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
In keeping with Lester's final requests, his body was donated to West Virginia University. A memorial service and interment will be at Donel C. Kinnard Cemetery, at a later date, to honor his service to his country and remember his life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Care.