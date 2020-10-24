LESTER WHITE, SR., 89, of Craigsville, passed away October. 22, 2020. Service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, October. 25 at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Updated: October 24, 2020 @ 1:27 am
