LETA FORREN HANN, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 31, at Smathers Funeral Chapel. Friends may call one hour before the service from 12 - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.
