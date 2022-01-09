On December 27, 2021, a beautiful soul went to meet her maker and the many loved ones who had passed before her. LETA JO COMBS RINGSTAFF had lived a blessed life for over 90 years. She was the amazing wife of M. T. (Tommy) Ringstaff, the loving mother of Victoria Ringstaff Franklin and son-in-law Donald (Skip) Franklin and beloved Grandma of James Ellis Markin and fianc Ali. Leta Jo was the adored daughter of Minnie and Vic Combs of Catlettsburg. Leta Jo was a women of faith with a huge kind and loving heart. She never met a stranger, and to know her, was to love her. Leta was a beloved sister, mother, and grandmother to those too numerous to name. Some were related by blood, some by faith and others by choice. She lived a self fulfilled life based on love. Although widowed at 54, Leta "Go" traveled, cultivated diverse interests and collected many beautiful things ie. religious books, antiques, Fenton and cut glass, sick feeders, items from the Orient and India and jewelry. She was an avid reader. She was surrounded by many friends and family who all cherished her. She resided for the last eight years with her daughter and son-in-law, and two Granddogs, first in Catlettsburg on Bear Creek and then back in FL. She felt loved and safe and she passed peacefully during her one week of Hospice care, and for this, we are eternally grateful. We will return her to Catlettsburg in the Spring. Details will be provided at that time. In lieu of flowers, that she loved in life, please donate at CornerstoneHospice.org