LETA MAE DOTSON HARMAN, 95, of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully December 28, 2021 at the Arthur B. Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit. Leta was born in Caretta, West Virginia, the youngest child and only daughter of J.M. Dotson and Lucy (Gardner) Dotson. Like others of her generation, her early years were touched by the Great Depression and World War II, but her memories were primarily of simple fun with friends and cousins. After graduating from Big Creek High School, she earned a degree in Business from Bowling Green College (now University of Western Kentucky). Leta subsequently returned to Caretta, and was employed by Olga Coal Company in Coalwood.
In 1952, she was invited to dinner by a DAR friend to meet a young attorney from Welch, J.N. (Newt) Harman III. A whirlwind romance ensued, and they were married on May 16, 1953. They resided in Newt's childhood home on Maple Avenue in Welch, where Leta lived for over 60 years, until ill health made it necessary to move to a retirement home in Charleston, West Virginia to be nearer her children. She was proud to be a West Virginian.
On her arrival, Leta breathed new life into the old home, which had been saddened by the deaths of Newt's parents and his brother, Hubert. She loved living in Welch, making lifelong friends and throwing herself into the lively social life of the community. She and Newt loved to dance, and their children remember the excitement and glamour of their departure for one of the many local dances held at that time.
Leta actively continued her interest in the DAR, holding numerous offices, including Regent of the local Col. Andrew Donnelly Chapter, and was a member for over 60 years.
She is one of the last surviving members of her bridge club, which she joined shortly after moving to Welch. Bridge Club night invariably rang with the animated conversation and joyous laughter of this special group of friends, who gave support and friendship to each other over many decades.
Leta was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Welch, and she also served as Secretary to the McDowell County Public Library, a cause which was close to her heart.
Most of all, Leta enjoyed being a mother, taking pleasure and pride in her three children. She was also a devoted wife, giving unstinting love and care to her husband, Newt, during the 44 years of their marriage. Leta was joyous, bright, and beautiful, but also possessed an inner strength and resilience. More than one person described her as 'a real lady'.
She was preceded in death by Newt (1996), and also by her brothers James and Robert Dotson, sisters-in-law Maxine and Ruth, and son-in-law Prof. Dennis Anderson, as well as many dearly loved and much missed friends and relatives. Survivors include her children Marsaleete Anderson of Oxford, England; son J.N. (Newt) Harman IV (Janet) of Charleston, West Virginia; and Ashlin Saline (Allan) of Wooster, Ohio. She dearly loved her three grandchildren, Lucy Jenkins (Ed), Margaret Anderson, and Patrick Saline; and great-granddaughter, Anna Jenkins.
Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Noon at The First United Methodist Church of Welch with Pastor Olen Winfree officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Leta will be buried beside Newt, in the Harman Family plot in Maplewood Cemetery in Tazewell, Virginia. Graveside Services will be conducted by Reverend Monty Brown.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The First United Methodist Church of Welch, PO Box 416, Welch, West Virginia 24801; The McDowell County Public Library, 90 Howard Street, Welch, West Virginia 24801 or any local Hospice of your choice in appreciation and support of those who provide a tremendous service to others.
