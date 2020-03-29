LEVA R. (FRYE) RICHARD, 89, of Hugheston, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home.
She was a homemaker and the Matriarch of the Richard family. Leva was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and great caregiver to all she knew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; granddaughter, Rebecca; sons, Gregory and Vick, and daughter, Beverly; brother, Glen, and sisters, Emma and Katherine; and parents, Harry and Chloe (Brown) Frye.
Surviving are daughter, Lynn Wilkinson and her husband, Randy; son, Charlie Richard; daughter, Tammy Richard Elliott and her husband, Lynn; sisters, Bonnie Spellman and Elma Myers; several grandchildren, great - grandchildren, and great - great - grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family would like give a special Thank You to Sherry Wolford for her love and care during our Mother's illness.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 30, at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va., with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Entombment will follow the Services in the Mausoleum.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Richard family.
