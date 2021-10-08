LEVADA GAY BARKER, 74, of Greenville, NC, formerly of Julian, WV passed away peacefully and went to her heavenly home on October 4, 2021.
She spent her entire life taking care of others. She loved her family, friends and the Lord. She was a Christian serving the Lord for almost her entire life. We will all miss her daily messages she sent on Facebook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Orpha Frye, husband William "Bill" Barker, daughter Levada Gwinn, Granddaughter Rahni Natasha Richardson, brothers Paul Frye and Leslie Frye and sisters Myrtle Mooney and Garnet Prock
She is survived by daughters Susie ( Ken ) Farley, Marty ( Aaron ) Cline , Son Bill ( Bonnie ) Barker. Grandchildren, Trista Bowman, Crissy Mitchell, Billy Queen, Lana Summers, Vanessa Howell, Breanna Ferrell, Bradley Cline and Sammy Cline. Great grandchildren- Patrick and Lacie Burgess, Khalib, Camryn and Cali Bowman, Rose Mitchell, Hudson and Monroe Queen and Kevada Wilborne, Brothers Walt ( Shirley ) Frye, Kenny Frye, Jim ( Joann ) Frye, Sister in law Irene Frye
She will be laid to rest Saturday October 9. Service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Woodville at Alkol, WV with Pastor Darrell Searls officiating. Friends may come from 10-11a.m. and service is at 11am. Burial to follow at Family Memory Gardens at Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Handley Funeral Home of Danville, WV will be handling the service.