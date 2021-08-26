Levi B. Phillips Aug 26, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LEVI B. PHILLIPS, 69, of Charleston, WV passed away August 24, 2021. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston B. Phillips Funeral Home Wv Preston Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank James Reynard Collins Joseph "Joe" Allen Moore Anna Jane Williams Donald G. Williamson William Lee Gillespie James Kevin "KO" Pickron Blank Pamela Mae Whitt Robert E. "Bobby" Teal II Blank Velma Garnes Hill Richard A. Boehm Sr Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 26, 2021 Daily Mail WV Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories