LEVI BURNELL PHILLIPS, 69. Levi the quiet LEGEND. To West Virginia, he was a sports legend, but to many he was also a humanitarian committed to helping children and senior citizens.
On August 24, 2021, the spirit of Levi B. Phillips departed this life while at home surrounded by his loving family. Levi was born November 13, 1951 in Charleston, WV to the late Levi and Margaret Phillips. He was the fourth of seven children and was proceeded in death by his three brothers (Edgar, James and Shan) and two sisters (Mary and Tra'c).
Levi (also known as "LB"), received his early education in the Kanawha County Public school system and graduated from Charleston High School (CHS) in 1969. By the time he went to Thomas Jefferson Junior High School he was recognized as an athletes' athlete. His athletic prowess continued to develop as a standout multi sport athlete. While at Charleston High School he became a valued leader, along with his lifelong friends Larry (Deacon) Harris, Curtis Price, Skip Mason & Charles Rush. Their legendary 25-0 high school basketball record was culminated by winning the 1968 state championship and is considered by many as the best high school basketball team in West Virginia history. Levi also had a passion for baseball and was an excellent pitcher for the Charleston High School baseball team and later excelled as a pitcher with the Charleston Bullets playing for his mentor, Coach Howard Daniels. Levi continued his formal education at West Virginia University (WVU), where he studied Sociology and Physical Education, excelled in basketball and graduated with two bachelor degrees. While attending WVU Levi scored the final basket at the old West Virginia University Fieldhouse but became widely known for having scored the first basket in the new WVU Coliseum in 1970. After graduating from WVU, Levi worked for the State of Texas mentoring at-risk youth in an in-patient capacity. He also threw his hat into the political arena, running for the WV House of Delegates and served on the Board of Directors for the Charleston Civic Center.
Levi was joined in holy matrimony to Cynthia C. Payne on November 13, 1979. From this union, one son Justin Lee Phillips was born and he also became the father of Andrew T. Payne. Family was important to Levi and Cynthia. Their dedication was seen throughout their 42 years of marriage.
Levi, who never met a stranger, was a devout family man and was devoted to the betterment of his community. Despite his health challenges over the last few years, "LB" continued to live his life giving love and hope to all. He was truly a man of and for the people.
Levi leaves to cherish his fond memories; his wife, Cynthia; two sons, Andrew T. Payne and Justin Lee Phillips Sr. (Traci); four grandchildren, Jada Ruth Payne, Justin Lee Phillips II, Jayli Dawn Phillips and Tristin True Lee Phillips; sister, Rose M. Phillips-Duckwyler (Wayne), sister/niece Marilyn A. Birch-Ford, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Levi also held dear his special adopted family members Valina, Misty & the Morrison family.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, August 31 at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. The viewing will begin at noon and the service at 2 p.m. Plans are being made to live stream Levi's memorial service on the Preston Funeral Home Facebook page. Covid-19 protocols will be followed during the service.