LEVI GILLESPIE, SR., of Charleston, WV succumbed to sudden illness on November 24, 2020. He was born October 26, 1925 to Joe and Dora Gillespie in Byars, OK.
Levi is survived by his wife, Ronda, and her children - Sharon Mason, Thomas Toliver Jr., all of Charleston and Stephen Toliver of Navasota TX; Levi's sons Leroy, Levi Jr. and one sister, Mrs. Merlene Love, all of Oklahoma City, OK. He was preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth Poindexter of St. Albans earlier this year. He will be missed by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Levi was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and an evangelizer of God's kingdom by Christ. He now awaits the benefits of that kingdom as he rests in God's memory.
The family is deeply grateful to Genesis Healthcare of Teays Valley, WV, as the staff went above and beyond in their care and compassion for Levi.
Services will be held online via Zoom on Saturday, December 5 at 3:30 conducted by Carl Elam formerly of Montgomery, WV.
The Memorial Service broadcast via Zoom ID: 304 610 2499 PW: 1959