LEWIS CLARK GIDEON "BUS" HILL, 93, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 17, 2021 at home.
Bus was a member of Ruth Community Church and attended Charleston Mountain Mission. He retired from Union Carbide as an electrician. He was a graduate of South Charleston High School and served his country as a member of the United States Army during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Viola Hill; sisters, Vola and Eris.
Bus is survived by his wife of 73 years, Jeanette; daughters, Janet (Mark) Benincosa of Lost Creek, Rebecca (David) Payne of South Charleston, Denise (Henry) Morris of South Charleston, and Leigh Ann Withrow of Charleston; brother, Paul Hill; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, June 21, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Gene Pauley officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.