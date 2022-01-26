Lewis Clinton Walker Jan 26, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LEWIS CLINTON WALKER, 59, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2022.He was preceded in death by his fathers, Frederick Walker and Thomas Walker.He is survived by his mother, Aretta Delong of Charleston, and three sisters, Judy, Terri, and Cindy; and two nephews, B.J. and Cody. Services will be announced at a future date.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lewis Clinton Walker Cody Condolence Cindy Judy Frederick Walker Thomas Walker Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Cecilia Rye Boggs Blank Terry Dean Asbury Orville Ray McGraw Joan Ashmore Blank Ella Juanita Bailey Scott Nancy Sue Nease Dolores Mae Carlson Bonnie Jean Linn Blank Nathan McCallister Blank James Kent Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes