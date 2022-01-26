Thank you for Reading.

Lewis Clinton Walker

LEWIS CLINTON WALKER, 59, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his fathers, Frederick Walker and Thomas Walker.

He is survived by his mother, Aretta Delong of Charleston, and three sisters, Judy, Terri, and Cindy; and two nephews, B.J. and Cody. Services will be announced at a future date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.

