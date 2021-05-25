LEWIS "CURLEY" A. SIDERS, age 76, of Smithers passed away at home peacefully with his family by his side on May 19, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born July 15, 1944 in Ward, WV and he was preceded in death by his mother Safrona Maxine Tabit; father William J. Tabit; brother Michael Tabit; sister Helen R. Thompson and daughter Cindy A. Ridenour.
He worked a an electrician's assistant and truck driver for R & E Electric Co.
Surviving: wife Jackie C. Siders; son Lewis "Luke" and Jessica Siders; daughters Jackie Williamson, Sherry Wolford and Jordan Siders; also surviving brother James Tabit and sisters Susie and Alvin Justice. He will be greatly missed by eight grandchildren; Heather and Summer Cooper, Richard and Jessica Williamson, Caleb Wolford, Lewis Siders III, Madison Ridenour and Jett Wiseman; great-grand children Stephen Cooper and Karsyn Bird.
A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery. Friends and family may call during the hours and Rev. Greg Francis will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m.. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com