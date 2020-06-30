Lewis Dean Slider

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


LEWIS DEAN SLIDER, 73, of Mt. Zion, WV passed away suddenly at his home on June 26, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on Tuesday, June 30, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be Monday at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in Slider Cemetery.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Adkins, Laurel - 6 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

King, Patsy - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Longenecker, Marlin - Noon, Cross Lanes Bible Church.

Lovejoy, Sherry - Noon, Open Door Community Church, Powellton.

Rogers, Billie - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Rogers, Gene - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Stamper Jr., Edward - Noon, Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.

Walker, Danny - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Young, Kevin Stewart - 1 p.m., Beaver Freewill Baptist Church, Craigsville.