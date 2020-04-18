Lewis Kent Tyree

LEWIS KENT TYREE, 76, of Pax, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.

