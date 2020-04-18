LEWIS KENT TYREE, 76, of Pax, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Saturday, April 18, 2020
Jeffries, Shirley - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Skeens, Golden - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.
Skeens, Norma - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.