LEWIS "KIRK" HUNDLEY, 62 of St. Albans, WV passed away August 30, 2020. Graveside service will be Noon Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Bealls Mill Cemetery, Gassaway. Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
