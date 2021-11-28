LEWIS LEE "CON" WOODS, 81 of Campbell's Creek Drive, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 26, 2021.
He was born October 21, 1940 in Putney, WV to the late Lovell and Mattie Wolfe Woods. He was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors and enjoyed riding his side by side. He was a truck driver for many years and upon his retirement from Petroleum Products, he went to work for the City of Charleston where he worked on the Carriage Trail. He was a member of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Gene, Bob, Butch, and Jimmy; sisters, Mary Ann and Norma.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Suzanne King Woods; Sons, Greg (Sherri) Woods, Tony Woods, Rod (Sara) Woods. Grandson's Cody (Jess) Woods, Hunter Woods, and Walker Woods; granddaughter's, Courtney Internicola, Katie Woods and Willa Woods; Brothers Tommy and Buck.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday November 30, 2021 at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
Due to the continued concerns with the COVID-19 Pandemic we asked that if you plan to attend the services please adhere to social distancing and wear a proper facial covering.