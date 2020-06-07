LEWIS MICHAEL HOLSTEIN, 66, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Sandyville. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.
Funerals for Sunday, June 7, 2020
Dotson, Timothy - 2 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Johnson I, Steven - 3 p.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.
Russell Jr., Robert - 2 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Ashford.