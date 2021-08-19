LEWIS VINSON "JACK" HUFFMAN JR., 98, of Elkview, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Putnam Center, Hurricane, W.V.
He was born February 26, 1923 to the late Lewis V. Huffman and Eugenia Pauley Huffman. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Violet McIntire, Olive Cobb, Dorothy Huffman, Sylvia Burns, Mary Huffman, and Pauline Haddock; brothers, Ted Huffman and Guy Huffman; and son, Steven Huffman.
"Jack" was a mild manner person who had the patience of Job. He was raised on a dairy farm and operated the Huffman's General Store at Frame Rd. for many years. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier and drove a school bus for Kanawha County Schools and retired from WV Dept. of Highways. "Jack" was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed gardening and yard work. He attended Elkview Baptist Church with his wife Bernice for over 59 years. They both traveled across the country to California and back years ago.
"Jack" is survived by his sons, Charles "Chuck" (Kathey)Huffman, Jeff (Kathy) Huffman; daughter, Bev (Denny) Stevens; brother, Jimmy Huffman; sister, Kay Huffman Deitz; grandchildren, Sarah (Jay) Bailey, Jennifer (Shawn) Whittington, Ryan (Kristi) Stevens, Kimberly (Nathaniel) Lund, Erin (Jay) Terry, Andy Stevens, and Stephanie Huffman; 16 great grandchildren.
A service will begin at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Andy Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Sand Run Cemetery, Elkview.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.