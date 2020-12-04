LIBBY SUE IGO-CANEPA, 62, of Milton Florida passed away at home Saturday, Novemebr 28, 2020. Libby was born July 7, 1958, in Charleston WV, to Sebert and Roena Cain Igo. She was preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by her husband of 30 years David Canepa of Milton, Florida; her brother James S. Igo (Patty), whom she loved dearly; one niece Robin Igo of Charleston, WV, two nephews James E. Igo of Baltimore, Maryland and Joseph W. Igo (Jasmine) of Charleston, WV, and many nieces and nephews.
She loved life and her family dearly. Libby was a 1975 graduate of Charleston High school and attended Marshall University. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Cancer Society. She was a breast cancer survivor and her husband is currently battling brain cancer.
Libby will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.