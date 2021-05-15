LIDA ALLPORT COLEMAN, 101, of Richwood, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, WV, after a short illness.
Lida was born on July 11, 1919, at Hico, WV to the late Thomas and Pearl Allport. She graduated Nutall High School in 1942. That same year, she attended Laird Memorial Hospital where she trained as a Registered Nurse. After graduation, she worked for 14 years at the Kennedy Dental Clinic. In 1955 she married Lotcha Coleman and moved to Richwood in 1956. After moving to Richwood, she worked for John Callahan, DDS for several years. In 1963, Lida and Lotcha purchased Simons Funeral Home and changed the name to Simons-Coleman Funeral Home. After Lotcha passed away in 1974, she ran the funeral home until 2010. Up until her passing, Lida would still wake up, get dressed, and come to work at the funeral home every day. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and greeting people as they came in. When she turned 98 years old, she decided that she would no longer work evening visitations and at night. Then at 99, she made the decision to not work on Saturdays.
Lida was preceded in death by her husband, Lotcha Coleman; their still-born son John David Coleman; 2 Brothers, Vernon Allport, and David Allport; 2 Sisters, Elizabeth Hankins and Jane Harvey.
Lida is survived by her son, Tommy and wife Tammy Coleman, Richwood, WV; granddaughter, Tiffany and husband Justin Russell, Craigsville, WV; great-granddaughter, Kendall Brooke Russell; special nephews, Jim Hankins; several nephews and nieces; and many friends.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home with her nephew, Pastor Jim Hankins officiating. Visitation will be 3 hours prior to the funeral from 12 - 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park, Richwood, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV.
Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV and Morris Funeral Home, Cowen, WV.