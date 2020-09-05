LIDA MAYSIL (BALSER) ADKINS, 75 of Laurel Fork Pond Gap passed away at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and only sister Mary Hudnall. She was a member of the Laurel Fork Advent Christian Church.
She was a homemaker Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband MacArthur "Buddy" Adkins and daughter Dolly Beard.
Surviving, Sons Paul (Melissa), Buddy Ray (Tammy Jo.), Son in law David Beard. Daughters Darlene Sue (Gary) Deel, Debbie Adkins (Hoot), Crystal Truman (John) Pam Harper (Tommy), Tammy Adkins. And Great granddaughter Ruby Sue Harper at home. 17 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren. And a host of other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be Sunday September 6, at 2 p.m. at the Balser Cemetery Pond Gap, WV with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank to Kanawha Hospice for their care during our Mothers illness.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic The family request that everyone observe Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Adkins family.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com