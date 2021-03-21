LILLIAN ALICE PATSY ANN REED-DRAKE "LITTLE LILLIAN" from Page, WV departed this life March 12, 2021 after a short illness. Born in Kimberly WV to Sherman and Lillian Reed she was known as a strong willed person and didn't let anything get in her way. Serving in the US Air Force as a medic, after her service she became an RN, becoming the 1st black charge nurse at Oak Hill Hospital.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Richard and Sherman Jr, a sister Betty J. James and nephews Jerry Reed and James "Moochie" Portis.
Lillian leaves to cherish her memory is her husband John T. Drake, daughters LeAndria Reed, Betty J. Reed, stepdaughter Kashima Drake and stepson John Thomas Drake III (Lottie), Sister Juanita (Daniel) Hines and brother Sylvester "Bo" Reed.
As her wishes she will be cremated there will be no visitation services.