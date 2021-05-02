LILLIAN GERALDINE CREMEANS JEFFERS, 80 passed away, Thursday, April 30, 2021. Funeral services following Covid-19 guidelines will be conducted on Noon, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Tuesday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Burial will follow in the Pete Meadows Cemetery, Glenwood, WV.
