LILLIAN IEZZI, 86, a resident of Stonerise Charleston, formerly of Ripley, went home to be with the Lord on December 24, 2021, following a long illness. Lillian was born on May 29, 1935, daughter of the late Lawrence and Rosa Boothe of Silverton.
She is survived by her son Brian Iezzi of Teays Valley; grandson Brenden Iezzi of Ogden, Utah; granddaughter Laren Iezzi of Teays Valley; brother Jack Boothe of Anjean; beloved extended family David and Lisa Boothe of Landenberg, Pennsylvania; Tom Boothe of Ravenswood; Pat and Rodney Davis of Holly Ridge, North Carolina; and Lloyd Boothe of Ravenswood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Michael Iezzi of Ripley; son, Michael Lee Iezzi of Vineland, New Jersey; brother Lawrence Boothe Jr of Ravenswood; sister Cortelene D'Orazio of Vineland, New Jersey; and Bruce Boothe of Creston.
Lillian was retired from the Jackson County Assessor's office and the Recreation Board, where she enjoyed serving the community and intramural youth sports, as well as teaching arts and crafts at the library. She also faithfully attended Ripley Tabernacle Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Services will take place at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley on Thursday, December 30, 2021, beginning with visitation for friends at 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of Lillian's life at 1 p.m. and graveside service at Pine Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Herman Robinson officiating.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Stonerise Charleston for their loving care of many years.