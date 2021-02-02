Lillian Lycans

LILLIAN ROSE LYCANS, 65 of Hernshaw died January 30, 2021 at the home of her sister Janet Sue Kirk in Kanawha City.
She was a longtime pharmacy technician for The Medicine Shoppe in Kanawha City and Marmet Pharmacy and was a loving sister, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by parents, James and Ida Mae Estep Perdue and sister, Phyllis Jean Harrison.
Surviving are daughters, Stephanie Griffith of Hernshaw, Sunny Lycans of Cross Lanes, son, Adam Hill of Dunbar, grandson, Matthew Wyatt Summers of Hernshaw, sisters, Verna Walter of Parma, OH, Janet Sue (Dean) Kirk of Charleston, Ina (Harlen)Simmons of Elkview, Deborah (Donald) Osterhout of Cross Lanes and 11 Nieces and Nephews.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday February 3, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Leslie McMahan officiating. Burial will follow in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.