LILLIAN M. HOKE, 78, of Leroy, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Charleston Area Medical Center's General Division from a sudden illness. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Leroy. Social distancing per the CDC should be adhered to at the cemetery. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, West Virginia, is in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation or service at the funeral home.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Meadows, Glenn - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Thomas, Edna - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.