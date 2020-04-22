Lillian M. Hoke

LILLIAN M. HOKE, 78, of Leroy, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Charleston Area Medical Center's General Division from a sudden illness. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Leroy. Social distancing per the CDC should be adhered to at the cemetery. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, West Virginia, is in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation or service at the funeral home.

