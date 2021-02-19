Lillian Madaline Thorne

LILLIAN MADALINE CREMEANS THORNE, 94, of Buffalo went home to be with Jesus on Monday February 15, 2021 at Valley Center in South Charleston. She was a Christian and sang in the Harps of Gold Quartet. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
Born January 12, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Golden and Bessie Cremeans. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Macell Edward Thorne; daughters, Linda Faye Young and Brenda Kay Newhouse; five brothers, one sister and one grandson.
Survivors include her daughter Carol S. Thorne Whittington of Buffalo; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and son in law Howard T. Young.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday February 22, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Joe Scarberry and Pastor Larry Mobley officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.