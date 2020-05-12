Lillian Nadine Runyon Raynes

LILLIAN NADINE "NANNY" (RUNYON) RAYNES of Eleanor went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 11, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 89.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother with many friends. She was a 1949 graduate of Poca High School. She retired from W.V. Job Service in 1997 after 17 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eleanor for 54 years.
She was born November 4, 1930 in North Matewan and was a resident of Eleanor for 85 years. She was one of the original Homesteader children. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Elizabeth Runyon of Eleanor, her husband of 60 years, Clyde E. "Talley" "Poppi" Raynes and great granddaughter, Katie Cobb. She was also preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her sons, Rudy Raynes, Clyde "Poss" Raynes and wife Becky and Zachary Raynes and wife LuAnn all of Eleanor; ten grand- children and 24 great grandchildren: Sarah and Chad Cobb, Aaron, Ben,
Annie, Daniel; Holly and Rob Woods, C.J., Malachi, Amelia, Noel, Eli; Josh and Betsy Raynes, Tallie Brooke, Zeb; Gavin and Tessa Raynes, Riley, Noal; Tabby and Andrew Parsons, Addison, Claire; Megan and Jeremy Cobb, Owen, Ava; Chad and Rachel Raynes, Elianna, Abbot; Dean Raynes; Joanie Raynes; Mary and Joey Tolley, Trey, Gabriel, Landon, Ivy; special niece, Gypsy Stultz and family; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people at Hospice Care in Charleston and the friends that sent cards and uplifted the family in thoughts and prayer.