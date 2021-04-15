LILLIAN WALKER LOVEJOY 95, of Hamlin, WV., passed away April 9, 2021. Her memorial service is planned for Friday April 16, 2021, and is being handled by Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, WV. Due to health concerns with regard to COVID, there will be a private viewing for the immediate family at 10 - 11 am, followed by a public viewing from for an hour after the funeral service, immediately following, will be limited in size, in keeping with public health guidelines during the pandemic, there will be a private graveside ceremony, as she is laid to rest at Green Valley Cemetery in Salt Rock, WV.
