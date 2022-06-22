Lillian Woolwine

LILLIAN (LILI) WOOLWINE, age 71, loving mother of two, and adoring grandmother (Sittee) to three, passed away on the 16th of June 2022 at HospiceCare. Lili was born on December 6, 1950 to Fredrick and Victoria Hannoush in Charleston WV and grew up surrounded by her large close knit family.
After graduating from South Charleston High School in 1968 she went on to have various careers with the most recent being many years at Columbia Gas, where she retired. She was very active in the Kanawha Valley community with involvement with Corporate Cup and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. After retirement Lili dedicated her life to babysit her three grandchildren. She always went above and beyond for them, including traveling for their various sports and competitions. She loved being a Sittee and they brought her great joy. Lili was also a member at Blessed Sacrament Church in South Charleston WV.
Lili is survived by her daughter Jessica Whitman (Chad), son Jack Woolwine (Jeremy), granddaughter Avery Whitman and grandsons Drew and Jackson Whitman. She is also survived by her sisters Jo Midkiff, Mary (Tom) Meredith, Vicki Sampson and her brothers Gary Hannoush (Sandy) and George (Debby) Hannoush, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lili was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Amal Jones. To know Lili was to love her - she was kind, fun and giving. She will be missed by many.
A Service to Honor the Life of Lillian Nora Woolwine will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston WV. Family and friends may visit prior starting at 530 pm. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston WV on Friday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536, in Honor of Lili. Memories of Lili may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.