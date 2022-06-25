LILLIE MAE BAUGHMAN, 89, of Birch River, WV passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 in the Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Fayetteville. Born January 10, 1933 at Richwood, she was a daughter of the late Cecil and Carrie Chapman Williams. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Torres.
She was a member of the Birch River Baptist Church, She was a very talented woman that was always ready to show her love to her family, extended family and friends. Many thoughtful deeds from special handmade items, a delicious pie, a start from her many plants and flowers, a comforter in a time of need, and always ready to lend a helping hand. Her husband, sons, parents, daughter-in-law's and grandchildren did not lack anything because of her devotion to us.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Paul Baughman, Sr.; sons, Paul Baughman, Jr. of Canvas and Johnny (Tina) Baughman of Birch River; five grandchildren, Erin Sargent, Tara Swaringen, Alex Baughman, Elgin Baughman, and Emily Johnson; 12 great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, June 27, 2022 in the West Virginia Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel at Calvin with Pastor Linn Schiefer officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Friends may call one hour prior.