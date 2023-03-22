Lillie Valenzuela Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LILLIE VALENZUELA, 81, of Ripley died March 17, 2023.She was preceded in death by her sons, Eddie Withrow, and Bobby Perry, sisters, Icie Perry, Jean Smith, and brother Vernon Perry.She is survived by her sisters, Gladys Smith of Diamond, WV., and Rebecca Jenkins of Paint Creek, WV.Graveside services will be conducted at a later date.O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Patricia L. Roush Michael Ray Shingleton Sherry Streets Michael E. Shawler Marceline Ray “Mike Parsons Wanda June Tenney Brittany Lynn Gillman-Miller Jane Ann Pritt Moore Elizabeth “Betty” McCray Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 22, 2023 Daily Mail WV 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic' St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment?