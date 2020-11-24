LINDA A. ROBINSON, 71, of Charleston, WV, went home Saturday, November 21, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston. Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 27, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.