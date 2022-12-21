Thank you for Reading.

LINDA ANNETTE (HALL) TAYLOR-DAVIS, 63, formerly of Pigeon, departed this Earth Monday, December 19, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital of Charleston.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bervin & Faye (Parsons) Hall; brothers, Bervin Hall, Charles Hall, and Robert Hall; and long-time best friend, Melanie Hess.

