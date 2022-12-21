LINDA ANNETTE (HALL) TAYLOR-DAVIS, 63, formerly of Pigeon, departed this Earth Monday, December 19, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital of Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bervin & Faye (Parsons) Hall; brothers, Bervin Hall, Charles Hall, and Robert Hall; and long-time best friend, Melanie Hess.
Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She attended Spencer High School and was a member of Sunny Hill Baptist Church. Linda was one of the most influential people in the lives of everyone she encountered during her lifetime. She had exceptional artistic and creative ability. She was a homemaker who selflessly devoted herself to caring for and to the happiness of her family.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Davis; children, Amanda (Milam) Mullins (Zach) Shirkey of Charleston, Johnny D Milam of Pigeon, and Denver (Santana) Milam of Cross Lanes; step-children, Troy (Julie) Davis and Donna Didone of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Courtney & Matthew Mullins, Morgan Youmans, Brooklyn & Nathan Milam, Alex, Hudson & Finley Davis, and Abigail, Gabriella, and Ezekiel Shirkey; great grandchildren, Cash Miller, Callie Agee; and her siblings, Nella (Larry) Tope of North Lawrence, OH, John Hall of Charleston, Mervin (Sandy) Hall of Columbia, SC., Kenneth Hall of Newton, WV, Naomi (Kelvin) Moore of Pigeon, Edmond Hall of Pigeon, several niece and nephews that she deeply cared for, and numerous family and friends.
A service will begin 1 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor James Cline officiating. Burial will follow at Hall Family Cemetery, of Pigeon.
Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., at the funeral home.