LINDA ARLENE THOMAS, 63, of Charleston, WV passed away on November 2, 2020 after a short illness. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Linda was preceded in death by her father James Rush Sr., mother Mary Rush-Branham, stepfather John Branham Sr., sister Roxanna Wesley, brother Curtis Rush, special niece Danielle Thrift, special nephew Andre Leonard, step-sisters Gail Osborne, Jackie Wesley, Pam Lockhart and Paulette Wesley.
Left to morn and cherish fond memories are her husband of 35 years Johnny "Mack" Thomas Jr., sons Tiant Rush, Brandon Rush (Erica), and Yonnell "Doug" Haston, brother James Rush Jr., sisters Doris Hamilton (Edward), Janis Rush-Brown (Millard), Marla Rush, Sharon Rush-Brown (Fred), Gigi Rush, Step-sister Joanie Martin step-brothers John Branham Jr. (Andrea), James Branham, Paul Branham (Laura), nieces Teresa Leonard, Pastor Tia Welch (Antron), Tina Rush (Shawn), Tamara Rizk (Daniel), Janelle Rush, nephews, Turan Rush (Dawn), Lamar Rush, Rod Rush (Lakisha), Lamonte Rush (Ashley), Tony Rush (Brandi), Jerrod Rush, grandchildren La'Nya and Ty'Lil Mills, Bra'Nae, Bra'Nelle and Brandon Rush Jr. and a host of extended nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In Honoring Linda's last wishes there will be no funeral services, Linda asked that everyone remember her as Linda with the memories we all shared with her.