Linda Bateman

LINDA MYRA BATEMAN 63, of Charleston, WV passed on January 2, 2021. Born August 3, 1957 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late John and Lena Faye Burkett.
Surviving are her loving husband of 17 years, Phillips S. Bateman, of Charleston, WV and her aunt Mildred Ruth Thomas Holt, of Institute, sister ; Karen Anderson of WA, and Karen's daughters; Sydney, Toni and Karen (Cary) and Karen's grandchildren.
Preceding in her death are her sister, Cheryl Burkett and brother Kevin.
She attended Tishkawah elementary and Stonewall Jackson from which she graduated.
She was an election poll worker from the 1970s. In recent years she worked as a cashier for many large businesses her in Charleston and the parking system here in Charleston where people got to know her over the years. Once you got to know her you never forgot her, especially young children. although she had no children of her own little children took to her and loved her. She always sought to get along with people, in her own way. She was a giving person who would give to others even if she really didn't have it to give and did so often in her life.