LINDA BETH (KELLY) DAY passed away on September 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her family after a long illness. She was born on February 5, 1946, in Morgantown, WV, to the late Dr. Warren G. and Jessie Mae Kelly. Linda is survived by her beloved husband of nearly seventeen years, Roger Day of Arthurdale, WV; her daughters that she was most proud of, Monica (Charles) Centers of Evansville, IN, and Kelly (Nate) Pashke of Ashburn, VA; grandchildren that she treasured, Aaron (Jessica) Centers, and Megan Centers; Roger's son, Bryan (Lisa); Roger's grandson, Cody Day; siblings that were also her closest friends, Peggy Kalaf, Marcia (Ron) Shannon, John Kelly, and sister-in-law Debi Kelly; many loved Kelly / Bishoff and Day family members; and special friends, especially her lifelong friends the Ya-Ya Sisters. Linda is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Kelly; and Roger's son, David Day.
Later in her life, Linda found her way back home to Preston County and her childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Roger. We've recently heard rumors that at a young age, she was sneaky and would get in trouble for riding her tricycle across the street to see Roger.
Linda was a graduate of Valley High School Class of 1964 (Preston County, WV), where she loved being a member of the band and a majorette, 4H member for many years, and is an alumnus of West Virginia University (1970), where she majored in education. Following in the footsteps of her father, Linda was a teacher for over 35 years. She taught school in several counties in WV, with most of her career in Winfield (Putnam County) and retiring from Preston County Schools, continuing to substitute teach for several years. Linda loved teaching middle school Language Arts, reading, organizing and taking many 8th grade field trips to Washington D.C. and NYC with her students. She was always happy to run into former students across the country. She was a volunteer at church and the Arthurdale Heritage Center. She loved front porch sittin' with her sweetie, spending time with her family, friends, attending weekly Bible study, reading, gardening, camping, traveling, and cheering on the WVU Mountaineers. Summer "Grandma Camp" with her grandchildren was always a joy for her.
The family extends an extra gratitude of appreciation to Linda's caregivers Roseann and Paula, Pro Rehab PT, the staff at WV Caring Hospice, especially Ashley, Debbie, Dennis, and Penny, and Field Funeral Home in Masontown. Memorial contributions may be made to WV Caring Hospice P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV 26520.
Friends and family may call at the Field Funeral Home in Masontown on Sunday, September 11 from 2 to 6 p.m., and Monday, September 12, 2022, from 10 until the 11 a.m., time of service at the Field Funeral Home with Chaplin Dennis Lusin officiating. Interment will be in Arthurdale Cemetery.