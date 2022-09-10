Thank you for Reading.

Linda Beth (Kelly) Day
LINDA BETH (KELLY) DAY passed away on September 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her family after a long illness. She was born on February 5, 1946, in Morgantown, WV, to the late Dr. Warren G. and Jessie Mae Kelly. Linda is survived by her beloved husband of nearly seventeen years, Roger Day of Arthurdale, WV; her daughters that she was most proud of, Monica (Charles) Centers of Evansville, IN, and Kelly (Nate) Pashke of Ashburn, VA; grandchildren that she treasured, Aaron (Jessica) Centers, and Megan Centers; Roger's son, Bryan (Lisa); Roger's grandson, Cody Day; siblings that were also her closest friends, Peggy Kalaf, Marcia (Ron) Shannon, John Kelly, and sister-in-law Debi Kelly; many loved Kelly / Bishoff and Day family members; and special friends, especially her lifelong friends the Ya-Ya Sisters. Linda is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Kelly; and Roger's son, David Day.

Later in her life, Linda found her way back home to Preston County and her childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Roger. We've recently heard rumors that at a young age, she was sneaky and would get in trouble for riding her tricycle across the street to see Roger.

