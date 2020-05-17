LINDA BROWN BECKWITH, of Nitro, West Virginia, passed away on May 13th, 2020. To some of us, she was Mom; to others she was GiGi, a sister, a cousin, but to all of us she was a friend.
A proud resident of West Virginia, she lived her entire life in the Kanawha Valley. Born December 28th, 1943, she spent her childhood in Cedar Grove with her parents, Ernest L. Brown and Helen Young Brown (both deceased); three sisters: Carolyn Joan Brown (deceased), Alice Brown Osburn (Dickie), and Ann Brown Hudnall; and many cousins and good friends.
She was married for 28 years to the love of her life, George H. Beckwith, Jr. George passed away on May 12th, 2011, nine years and one day before Linda.
Linda is survived by her children, Anthony Smith and Lisa Smith, and very special people that she loved like her own: Jayden Zickafoose, Dave Luptak, and Lily Luptak.
Linda was a 32-year employee of Charleston Area Medical Center, retired in 2006, but remained close to many great friends she made there.
A member of St. Paul's Church in Nitro, she was active with The Methodist Women, where she spent time volunteering and supporting mission programs.
She was also a member of the Nitro Senior Center and enjoyed volunteering at their events and traveling on their trips.
She will be remembered as a kind and loving person. She always had a smile, a wave, a kind word, and a helping hand.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19th, at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans.
Condolences can be mailed to the family at 21 Tim Mar Heights, Nitro, WV 25143.
In lieu of flowers, please do something nice for someone in her memory and/or give to your local animal shelter.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, is handling the arrangements. www.cookefuneral home.com.