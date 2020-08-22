LINDA BYRD, If it was old, she would make it beautiful again. If it was broken she would fix it. She saw beauty in everything.
Linda Lou Miles Byrd, loving wife, mother, sister and friend left us unexpectedly on August 19, 2020 from a heart attack.
She was a long time resident of St. Albans born on March 14, 1949 on their Brown's Creek family farm to James Ruffner and Ida Belle Cash Miles. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Jr., Kelly, Leroy, Glen and Gene; sisters, Joyce Miles, Trilba Miller and Ruth Gibson.
Surviving are her loving husband of 49 years, Jack Byrd; daughter, Kim (Tim) Beavers and son, AJ Byrd; siblings, Sue Hensley, Don (Mary Ellen), Stanley (Carolyn), Sandra Morris, Denny (Sharon), Barbara Sexton and Jerry (Sharon) Miles.
Although she is no longer with us, she is rejoicing in Heaven with her mom, dad, brothers and sisters. All of whom she loved dearly.
Linda graduated from St. Albans High School, class of 1968 and retired from the US Post Office in Hurricane with 35 years of service.
Following the service in celebration of Linda Byrd's life, friends and family are welcome to gather at Jack and Linda's residence.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, August 23, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating.
You may visit Linda's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
