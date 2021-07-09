Thank you for Reading.

LINDA CHRISTINE STOVER, 74, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 3, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, Dunbar. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.



