LINDA CROWE MCMILLIAN, 80, of Cross Lanes died August 5, 2020. Service will be at Noon Monday, August 10, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Visitation will begin at 11a.m., Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
