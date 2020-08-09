LINDA CROWE McMILLIAN, 80, of Cross Lanes, joined her husband of 59 years, Larry, in eternal peace on August 5th, 2020.
As a dedicated nurse, lover of cooking, cooking shows, she lived a long full life of joy and happiness. Her sweet, kind soul will forever be missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Clarice Starr of Metairie, Lousiana; daughters, Tracy Newman, Allison Sayres, and Lisa Scroggins; she was blessed by 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Service will be at Noon Monday, August 10, 2020 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Tim Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:00am Monday at the funeral home.
