Linda Ervin White

LINDA ERVIN BROGAN WHITE, 66, of Ravenswood, WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born on November 29, 1953, in Kanawha County, WV, daughter of the late Paul Baxter Ervin and Ann Howard Ervin.
Linda loved to attend church, loved life, and loved her family. She was cherished by many friends who lovingly called her "mom".
Linda graduated from John I. Burton High School in Norton, VA. She worked at the Pentagon in Washington DC and worked many years at OSHA in Charleston, WV.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul B. Ervin; mother, Ann Howard Ervin; son, Paul E. White; sister, Patty Hoffer, and brother, Rodney Ervin.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, John Brogan (Tiffany); daughter, Chasity Meredith (Jared); sister, Nancy Scarberry (Kenneth); grandchildren, Evie White, Dreamus White, Aaric Brogan, Sophia Kerns, Lyndsay Meredith; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12:15 pm at Ravenswood Cemetery with Pastor Chris Skeens officiating.
Friends will be received by the family on Friday, November 20, from 11 until 12 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.